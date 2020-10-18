Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 12,229 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 128,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 223,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

