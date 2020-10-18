Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 19,418 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDMO opened at $42.20 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27.

