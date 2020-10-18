Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 40,259 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,259 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

