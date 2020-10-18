Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 66,113 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,113 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $111.80 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.46.

