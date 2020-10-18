Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $243.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.06 and a 200 day moving average of $191.37. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.97. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $251.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.25, for a total value of $584,748.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,475.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,377 shares of company stock valued at $89,068,004. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

