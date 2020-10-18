Datacoin Market Capitalization Hits $9,070.46 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $9,070.46 and approximately $48.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003673 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000459 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000720 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.