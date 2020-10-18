Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $363,173.67 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $630,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $261,396.12.

On Thursday, August 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $249,329.76.

Shares of DDOG opened at $112.36 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,618.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after buying an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

