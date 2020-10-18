Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,618.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,280 shares of company stock valued at $96,233,088 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 22.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $1,697,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 746.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

