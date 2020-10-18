Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Shares of DCTH opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $908,000.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

