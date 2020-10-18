Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Delta Apparel worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 77.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million.

DLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

