Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock opened at C$46.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.25.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$6.68 billion for the quarter.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.