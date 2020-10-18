Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 486,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 722,650.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,485,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.