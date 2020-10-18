Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

