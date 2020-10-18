Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

