Douglas H. Sass Buys 1,210 Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) EVP Douglas H. Sass bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,468.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BKSC stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

