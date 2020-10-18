Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $201,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 822,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after buying an additional 317,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

