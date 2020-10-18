Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $23,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

