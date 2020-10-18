Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Receives $66.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 988.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

