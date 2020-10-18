Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore set a C$55.00 price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.17.

ENB stock opened at C$38.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion and a PE ratio of 41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.7483411 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

