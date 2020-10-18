Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Update

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENDV stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Endonovo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $10.60.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures.

