Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIGI. BidaskClub cut Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

EIGI opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 2.18. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $88,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $307,296. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 517.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 122,163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

