EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.03.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846,336 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,189,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

