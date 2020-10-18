Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

