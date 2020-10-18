Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lowered by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,401,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,021,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

