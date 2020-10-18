Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,653,000 after acquiring an additional 835,505 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 91.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,692 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 186.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 889,487 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 448,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.29 and a beta of 1.17. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

