Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

