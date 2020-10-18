Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

NYSE:FRC opened at $126.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $128.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

