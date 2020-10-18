Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TechnipFMC PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $23.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $64,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $71,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

