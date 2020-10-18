Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Virtus Investment Partners Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will earn $5.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.33. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.05 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

