Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSE:ERD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.49. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 114,350 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.38 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile (TSE:ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It has interests in four exploration licenses and a mining license in the Khundii Gold District located in Southwest Mongolia.

