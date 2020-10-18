Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.31.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $202.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

