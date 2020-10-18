Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $426.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 111,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 39.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

