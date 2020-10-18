EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.47 on Thursday. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

About EUTELSAT COMMUN/S

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

