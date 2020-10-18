Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.01.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $307.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

