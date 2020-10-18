Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

