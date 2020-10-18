Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $403,767.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,449.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,724 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,812 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

