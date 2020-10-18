Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,449.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,724 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

