Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $989,588.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $989,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 725,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,142,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $680,200.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $137,000.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,040 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $75,587.20.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 8,190 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $565,519.50.

On Thursday, August 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 6,098 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $417,225.16.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,549 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $108,522.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 7,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $514,950.00.

AGM stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $744.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $2,845,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 75,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 130,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

