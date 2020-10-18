Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Update

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,334,600 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 7,497,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,467,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.39.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

