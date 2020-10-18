Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $40.66 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08.

