Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,729,000 after acquiring an additional 875,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 864,632 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $143.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,798.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.19.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

