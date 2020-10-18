Financial Comparison: Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Waste Connections (OTCMKTS:WCN)

Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Digital Locations alerts:

This table compares Digital Locations and Waste Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Locations N/A N/A -5,005.76% Waste Connections 3.83% 10.44% 5.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Locations and Waste Connections, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Connections 0 2 12 1 2.93

Waste Connections has a consensus target price of $109.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Waste Connections’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Locations and Waste Connections’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Locations $20,000.00 62.28 $2.94 million N/A N/A Waste Connections $5.39 billion 5.08 $566.84 million $2.72 38.29

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Locations has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Connections has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Waste Connections shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Waste Connections shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waste Connections beats Digital Locations on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned or operated a network of 279 solid waste collection operations; 113 transfer stations; 56 municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills; 11 E&P waste landfills; 14 non-MSW landfills; 64 recycling operations; 4 intermodal operations; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. It also operated additional 49 transfer stations, 12 MSW landfills, and 2 intermodal operations. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.