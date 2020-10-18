Financial Survey: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & Longfin (NYSE:LFIN)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longfin has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 8X8 and Longfin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 5 8 0 2.50 Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 29.05%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Longfin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Longfin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $446.24 million 3.88 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -12.87 Longfin $75.04 million N/A -$26.36 million N/A N/A

Longfin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Longfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -38.19% -63.36% -18.82% Longfin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Longfin beats 8X8 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.