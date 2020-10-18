FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,507 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in FireEye were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after acquiring an additional 315,794 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $75,261,000 after buying an additional 187,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FireEye by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FireEye by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,846 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after buying an additional 107,120 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.