First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 18,857 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 292.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.82 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

