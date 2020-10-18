First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 4,538 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

