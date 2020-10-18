First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 10,298 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 8,482 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at $537,114.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OLN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

