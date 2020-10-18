First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,106 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

