First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPL by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

