First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 100,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 45,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

